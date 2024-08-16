Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A double whammy of winter fuel payment cuts and scrapping a planned cap on social care costs is set to hit older people

By Martin Powell, Professor of Health and Social Policy, University of Birmingham
The new Labour government has cut winter fuel payments and dropped a cap on social care costs. What do these changes mean for pensioners?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
