Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia-Ukraine war spills into west Africa: Mali attacks signal dangerous times ahead

By Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
The ambush of Russia’s Wagner soldiers and Malian forces by rebels with Ukrainian support raises concerns of the beginning of a proxy war between Russia and Ukraine in west Africa.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
