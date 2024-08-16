Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini Supreme Court Rubber Stamps Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists light candles while holding posters at a tribute to the assassinated human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, January 20, 2023. © 2023 James Wakibia/Sipa via AP Images On August 13, Eswatini’s Supreme Court overturned a 2016 High Court decision that declared several repressive provisions of the 1938 Suppression of Terrorism Act (STA) and 2008 Sedition and Subversive Activities Act (SSA) invalid.The 2016 High Court decision had declared that several sections of SSA and STA violated the rights to freedom of association, expression,…


