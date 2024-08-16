Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houthis Raid UN Human Rights Office in Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Houthi military personnel patrol a street in Sanaa, Yemen, July 1, 2024.  © 2024 YAHYA ARHAB/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock On August 3, Houthi forces raided the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and “seiz[ed] documents and property by force,” according to High Commissioner Volker Türk. The office has remained under Houthi occupation, despite calls by OHCHR and others for the Houthis to vacate the premises and return all stolen assets.Since May 31, the Houthis, an armed group that controls…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
