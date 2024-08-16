Tolerance.ca
Olympics: Overturn Athlete’s Disqualification for Speaking out

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as “b-girl Talash,” wears a cape that reads "Free Afghan Women" as she competes during the pre-qualifier of the breaking competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 9, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Abbie Parr (Nyon) – The disqualification of the Olympic breaking athlete Manizha Talash for promoting gender equality should be overturned and remedied, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. Talash, an Afghan refugee breaker known as “b-girl Talash,” was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics’…


