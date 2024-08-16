Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boeing Starliner astronauts: what six months stuck in space may do to their perception of time

By Ruth Ogden, Professor of the Psychology of Time, Liverpool John Moores University
Daniel Eduardo Vigo, Senior Researcher in Chronobiology, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Argentina
Two astronauts marooned in space may sound like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster, but for two Nasa crew members, it is now a reality. Commander Barry Wilmore and pilot Sunita Williams are currently in limbo on the International Space Station (ISS).

They arrived in the Boeing Starliner spacecraft – the first test of the spaceship with astronauts. Wilmore and Williams were supposed to stay on the ISS for around eight days and return on the same spacecraft. But there is now debate about the safety of Starliner after it experienced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is a challenge for small-scale farmers - how a mix of old and new techniques produced a superior maize harvest in a dry part of South Africa
~ COVID: why the UK’s autumn vaccine strategy could fail patients
~ Victorian technology for measuring the weather is still remarkably accurate – new research
~ US election: how Trump’s speeches echo Roman rhetoric and style from 2,000 years ago
~ Books That Shook the Business World: Exponential by Azeem Azhar
~ Three fun paradoxes created by Ancient Greek philosophers to puzzle over
~ West Nile virus season returns − a medical epidemiologist explains how it’s transmitted and how you can avoid it
~ Hard-to-treat traumas and painful memories may be treatable with EMDR – a trauma therapist explains why it is gaining popularity
~ US has its first national strategy to reduce plastic pollution − here are 3 strong points and 1 big gap
~ Complicated app settings are a threat to user privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter