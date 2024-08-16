Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Oil prices will whipsaw as we move to net zero, which could be disastrous for low-income producer countries

By Adi Imsirovic, Fellow in Energy Economics, University of Surrey
Whereas oil producers like Saudi and the UAE are spending heavily to diversify away from carbon, the same can’t be said of many other Opec members.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
