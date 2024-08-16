Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The mental health crisis in British schools

By Jonathan Glazzard, Rosalind Hollis Professor of Education for Social Justice, University of Hull
NHS statistics suggest that 20.3% – one in five – children and young people aged from eight to 16 years in England had a probable mental disorder in 2023. This a huge rise from 2017, when 12.5% had a probable mental health disorder.

Data from social mobility charity The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
