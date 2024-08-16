Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Tyndall: how a lecture in Belfast 150 years ago supercharged the modern debate on consciousness

By Diarmid Finnegan, Reader in Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast
On 19 August 1874, the Irish physicist John Tyndall – now better known as the co-founder of climate science – spoke to 2,000 people for nearly two hours in Belfast’s Ulster Hall. What he said generated one of the most intense controversies about science and religion in the modern period. The aftermath is still felt today.

Tyndall’s three core arguments threatened strongly held religious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
