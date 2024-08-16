Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US military presence in Syria carries substantial risks, but so does complete withdrawal

By Sefa Secen, Postdoctoral Scholar in Political Science, The Ohio State University
The US maintains close to 1,000 troops in Syria and supports Kurdish groups in the northeast and some opposition groups in the southeast.The Conversation


