Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian contact sports’ next major concussion headache could come from insurance companies

By Annette Greenhow, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Bond University
Zurich’s decision to no longer insure some professional athletes for concussion could have far-reaching ramifications for players and their sports.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Crackles, clicks and pops – now we can monitor the ‘heartbeat’ of soil
~ Sydney’s largest public housing estate is being redeveloped, but not all these homes need to be demolished
~ Iraq: Parliament Poised to Legalize Child Marriage
~ Gareth Evans: AUKUS is terrible for Australian national interests – but we’re probably stuck with it
~ How much should you read into your child’s NAPLAN report?
~ Crashes, blackouts and climate tipping points: how can we tell when a system is close to the edge?
~ Supermoons are boring – here are 5 things in the sky worth your time
~ Aristotle, Aelian and the giant octopus: the earliest ‘citizen science’ goes back more than 2,000 years
~ Meta just closed a vital online research tool. It’s bad news for the fight against misinformation
~ Some New Zealand homes are becoming uninsurable because of natural disasters – but all may not be lost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter