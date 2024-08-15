Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Melbourne’s e-scooter ban is a wrong turn away from safe, sustainable transport

By Mark Stevenson, Professor of Urban Transport and Public Health, The University of Melbourne
Ferdinand Balfoort, PhD Candidate in Law, Charles Darwin University
Shared e-scooters have safety features that private e-scooters lack, but accident data don’t distinguish between them, nor tell us about the economic and environmental harms of other transport modes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
