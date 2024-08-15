Why Melbourne’s e-scooter ban is a wrong turn away from safe, sustainable transport
By Mark Stevenson, Professor of Urban Transport and Public Health, The University of Melbourne
Ferdinand Balfoort, PhD Candidate in Law, Charles Darwin University
Shared e-scooters have safety features that private e-scooters lack, but accident data don’t distinguish between them, nor tell us about the economic and environmental harms of other transport modes.
