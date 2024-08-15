Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s too hard to make business decisions in the face of climate uncertainty – here’s how ‘storylines’ could help

By Tanya Fiedler, Scientia Senior Lecturer (Climate Accounting), UNSW Sydney
Andy Pitman, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, UNSW Sydney
Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the UNSW Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Michael Grose, Climate Projections Scientist, CSIRO
It’s important to produce complex, precise simulations of our future climate. But equally, we need to make sure businesses can actually understand and use them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Zimbabwe rights plea, ‘serious concern’ over Azerbaijan prosecutions, Bahrain prisoner alert
~ Why Melbourne’s e-scooter ban is a wrong turn away from safe, sustainable transport
~ Ovarian cancer is hard to detect. Focusing on these 4 symptoms can help with diagnosis
~ Teenagers’ motivation dips in high school. But research shows supportive teachers can really help
~ Friday essay: is ‘wokeness’ killing comedy – or are ageing comedians crying wolf?
~ Ukraine recap: Kursk offensive turns the fortunes of war on their head – for now at least
~ Doctor’s Rape, Murder in India Sparks Protests
~ LIVE on August 27: Media and information literacy in Europe's regional languages
~ Turkey is committed to undermining NATO
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder causes debilitating periods. Here’s what we know about how to treat it.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter