It’s too hard to make business decisions in the face of climate uncertainty – here’s how ‘storylines’ could help
By Tanya Fiedler, Scientia Senior Lecturer (Climate Accounting), UNSW Sydney
Andy Pitman, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, UNSW Sydney
Ben Newell, Professor of Cognitive Psychology and Director of the UNSW Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Michael Grose, Climate Projections Scientist, CSIRO
It’s important to produce complex, precise simulations of our future climate. But equally, we need to make sure businesses can actually understand and use them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 15, 2024