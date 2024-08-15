A 600-year-old coral shows us how the Pacific Ocean has changed since 1370
By Juan Pablo D'Olivo, Senior Researcher, Institute of Marine Sciences and Limnology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Ariaan Purich, Lecturer in Climate Variability and Change, Monash University
Jens Zinke, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Leicester
Our work shows the ocean around Fiji is the hottest it has been in at least the past 653 years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 15, 2024