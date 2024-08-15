Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 600-year-old coral shows us how the Pacific Ocean has changed since 1370

By Juan Pablo D'Olivo, Senior Researcher, Institute of Marine Sciences and Limnology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Ariaan Purich, Lecturer in Climate Variability and Change, Monash University
Jens Zinke, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Leicester
Our work shows the ocean around Fiji is the hottest it has been in at least the past 653 years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LIVE on August 27: Media and information literacy in Europe's regional languages
~ Turkey is committed to undermining NATO
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder causes debilitating periods. Here’s what we know about how to treat it.
~ Where Harris and Trump stand on cryptocurrencies — and how it could sway some American voters
~ Deaths of People with Disabilities Surge in Spain, As Does the Heat
~ Türkiye: Kurdish Songs and Dances Are Not Terrorist Propaganda
~ Ukraine’s Kursk incursion: how the invasion of Russia could change the political focus of the conflict
~ Why care leavers have no safety net when they graduate from university
~ Google monopoly ruling: where the tech giant goes from here
~ Why aren’t the Olympics and Paralympics combined into one Games? The reasoning goes beyond logistics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter