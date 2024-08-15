Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths of People with Disabilities Surge in Spain, As Does the Heat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fernando Uceta, who has COPD, uses a portable oxygen concentrator to breathe as he sits on the balcony of his home during the summer heatwave, in Barcelona's Raval neighbourhood, Spain, June 27, 2023. © 2023 Nacho Doce/Reuters “It is unthinkable for me to go out. I could get a heatstroke”, Esther Laforge, 35, messaged me earlier this month. Esther, who lives outside of the Spanish city of Seville where temperature is expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius this week, has a physical disability that affects her body temperature regulation.As Spain experiences another devastatingly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
