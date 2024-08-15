Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Kurdish Songs and Dances Are Not Terrorist Propaganda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People dance a halay at a Newroz new year celebration in Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2024.  © 2024 Private Summer is here and it's the season of wedding parties throughout Türkiye. But for some Kurdish men, women, and children, joyful dancing and singing of Kurdish political folk songs at wedding parties or elsewhere has ended in arrest and charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda.” This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. The actions of the authorities in detaining and criminalizing people for such lawful activities constitutes a clear abuse…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LIVE on August 27: Media and information literacy in Europe's regional languages
~ Turkey is committed to undermining NATO
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder causes debilitating periods. Here’s what we know about how to treat it.
~ A 600-year-old coral shows us how the Pacific Ocean has changed since 1370
~ Where Harris and Trump stand on cryptocurrencies — and how it could sway some American voters
~ Deaths of People with Disabilities Surge in Spain, As Does the Heat
~ Ukraine’s Kursk incursion: how the invasion of Russia could change the political focus of the conflict
~ Why care leavers have no safety net when they graduate from university
~ Google monopoly ruling: where the tech giant goes from here
~ Why aren’t the Olympics and Paralympics combined into one Games? The reasoning goes beyond logistics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter