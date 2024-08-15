Local elections are less partisan because voters will cross party lines when issues hit close to home
By Edward L. Lascher Jr., Professor, Public Policy and Administration, California State University, Sacramento
Brian Adams, Professor of Political Science, San Diego State University
Danielle Martin, Associate Professor of Political Science, California State University, Sacramento
4 in 10 voters would back a candidate from the opposing party for local office if that politician shared their views on homelessness and housing, according to survey data from California.
