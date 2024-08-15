Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disinformation About US Elections Targets Communities of Color

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Phoenix, Arizona studio of La Campesina, a Spanish-language radio network that seeks to provide Latinx voters the facts about voting and how elections are run, March 20, 2024. © 2024 Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo Bad actors are flooding the information landscape with false and misleading information ahead of US elections in November, disproportionately targeting communities of color. The torrent of misinformation is sparking concerns it could alter voting patterns and even affect the outcomes of the presidential and other elections.Misinformation is the inadvertent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Was Ukraine’s incursion of Russia a tactical stroke of genius? It sent a strong message to Putin – and the West
~ How the government’s railway nationalisation plans could play out – two public transport experts
~ Five things to watch for at this year’s Democratic National Convention – and what they mean for the election
~ How we reconstructed the ancestor of all life on Earth
~ After a streak of record-breaking global temperatures, the climate is on a knife-edge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers flags deal on Reserve Bank’s new structure is close
~ Grattan on Friday: Peter Dutton inflames debate around visas for Palestinians fleeing Gaza
~ Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope
~ South Australia plans to offer pregnant women an RSV vaccine next year. Here’s what you need to know
~ WHO has declared mpox a global health emergency. What happens next?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter