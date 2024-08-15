Tolerance.ca
South Australia plans to offer pregnant women an RSV vaccine next year. Here’s what you need to know

By Michelle Giles, Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases, The University of Melbourne
Last week, South Australia announced it would offer pregnant women a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) from next year for free. It’s the first Australian state or territory to do so.

RSV can be particularly serious for infants, so vaccination during pregnancy is designed to protect the baby.

The vaccine, called Abrysvo, was registered for use in pregnancy by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration


