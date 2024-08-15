Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Islands in the sky: could steep-sided hilltops offer safe haven to our threatened species?

By Patrick Finnerty, Postdoctoral research fellow in conservation, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Senior lecturer in ecology, University of Sydney
Rewilding is helping to save species from the brink of extinction. But reintroducing species to islands or fenced havens have limitations. What if we could use flat topped mesas as well?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope
~ How Paris 2024 became the most memed Olympics ever
~ 3 years after the Taliban’s return, Afghanistan is a broken country swarming with terrorists again
~ Following a vision-impaired surfer, The Blind Sea is far from a hero portrait. This is what makes it interesting
~ The making of Australia’s first Dark Sky Community at Carrickalinga
~ Afghanistan: 20 years of steady education progress ‘almost wiped out’
~ Elite athletes are generally smarter than us – cognitive sciences can explain why
~ New laws, old shadows: India's criminal legislation overhaul
~ The greatest poet who never lived – Ern Malley at 80
~ If we want more solar and wind farms, we need to get locals on board by ensuring they all benefit too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter