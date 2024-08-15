Tolerance.ca
Following a vision-impaired surfer, The Blind Sea is far from a hero portrait. This is what makes it interesting

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
New Australian documentary, The Blind Sea, follows vision-impaired surfer Matt Formston preparing to surf the notoriously dangerous Nazaré beach break.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
