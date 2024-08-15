Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope

By Amnesty International
The Afghan community is struggling with three years of unresolved frustration as the Taliban de facto authorities commit human rights violations and crimes under international law against the Afghan people, especially women and girls, with absolute impunity, said Amnesty International today. In a wide-ranging consultation with more than 150 stakeholders, including Afghan human rights defenders, […] The post Afghanistan: Three years of Taliban rule and international inaction have left Afghan community with little hope appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Paris 2024 became the most memed Olympics ever
~ 3 years after the Taliban’s return, Afghanistan is a broken country swarming with terrorists again
~ Islands in the sky: could steep-sided hilltops offer safe haven to our threatened species?
~ Following a vision-impaired surfer, The Blind Sea is far from a hero portrait. This is what makes it interesting
~ The making of Australia’s first Dark Sky Community at Carrickalinga
~ Afghanistan: 20 years of steady education progress ‘almost wiped out’
~ Elite athletes are generally smarter than us – cognitive sciences can explain why
~ New laws, old shadows: India's criminal legislation overhaul
~ The greatest poet who never lived – Ern Malley at 80
~ If we want more solar and wind farms, we need to get locals on board by ensuring they all benefit too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter