Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elite athletes are generally smarter than us – cognitive sciences can explain why

By Alberto Filgueiras, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Elite athletes are highly specialised decision-makers because they practise it every day, which is why, on many cognitive tasks, they’re smarter than ‘the average Joe.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: 20 years of steady education progress ‘almost wiped out’
~ New laws, old shadows: India's criminal legislation overhaul
~ The greatest poet who never lived – Ern Malley at 80
~ If we want more solar and wind farms, we need to get locals on board by ensuring they all benefit too
~ ‘They won’t let me go’. Can your boss stop you from resigning?
~ How Paris 2024 became the most meme-d Olympics ever
~ The two deaths of the ‘Brazilian DSA’
~ Solar power plant in rural Pakistan acquires land without consent
~ Ukrainian special operations abroad are part of its broader war effort against Russia
~ Rape and murder of doctor sparks nationwide protests in India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter