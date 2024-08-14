Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘They won’t let me go’. Can your boss stop you from resigning?

By Joellen Riley Munton, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Unhappy workers who want to quit can’t be forced to work. But in some circumstances they can be penalised for breaching terms of their contract.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
