Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not one, but two meteor showers are about to peak – here’s how to catch the stellar show

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria Research Institute
On July 31, Earth will pass through two debris streams that will produce meteor showers. Here’s where to look in the night sky in Australia and New Zealand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Timber venues, river swimming and re-use: how the Paris Olympics is going green – and what it’s missing
~ Landmark new research shows how global warming is messing with our rainfall
~ ‘Bloodbath’, ‘bullseye’, ‘America’s Hitler’: why has our political rhetoric gotten so violent and incendiary?
~ Migrant workers have long been too scared to report employer misconduct. A new visa could change this
~ Chicken wire, AI and mobile phones on sticks: how the drone war in Ukraine is driving a fierce battle of innovation
~ Declining PhD student numbers are a warning sign for NZ’s future knowledge economy
~ What happens in my brain when I get a migraine? And what medications can I use to treat it?
~ How old, inefficient housing and time-of-use electricity rates are leaving some households worse off
~ Friday essay: ‘You can do graffiti … by breathing’ – I visited Adnyamathanha rock art as old as the Lascaux cave paintings
~ Kamala Harris’s run for president is getting ugly, but Republican misogyny may backfire this time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter