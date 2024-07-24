Tolerance.ca
Can a brush with death change politicians? It did for notorious Alabama segregationist George Wallace

By Donald Nieman, Professor of History and Provost Emeritus, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Donald Trump’s narrow escape from an assassin’s bullet led me – a historian who has written about political polarization and the Civil Rights Movement – to think back to another norm-smashing populist who encountered death on the campaign trail: former Alabama governor and U.S. presidential candidate George Wallace.

By…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
