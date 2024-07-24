Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good feedback is an art – here’s how I teach it

By Patrick Barry, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law and Director of Digital Academic Initiatives, University of Michigan
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of Course:


“Feedback Loops: How to Give and Receive High-Quality Feedback”

What prompted the idea for this course?


Given that my students pursue careers in an incredibly wide range of fields – business, philanthropy, sports, medicine, finance, human rights, education – I wanted to teach them skills that could serve a general purpose.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How animal rights are progressing on the Latin American continent
~ Fossil algae show a lake once existed on Lesotho’s Mafadi summit but it vanished about 150 years ago
~ Taking breaks from competing is key to athletic resilience – a sports psychologist explains
~ Budget airlines make money from extra charges, but savvy travellers benefit too
~ Lady in the Lake: a stunning show that uses murder and mystery to explore the parallel lives of two women in 1960s Baltimore
~ What your gait says about your health
~ Can a poem be adapted into a video game? Here’s what I learned from trying
~ Energy poverty can mean you spend less on luxuries – or put your life at risk
~ Anatomy of a rebellion: why Keir Starmer’s first brush with parliamentary revolt over two-child benefit cap is a symbolic moment
~ As Hamas war drags on, Israeli democracy weakens further
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter