Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris has a different view on Gaza to Joe Biden – it could win her votes in November

By Andrew Payne, Lecturer in Foreign Policy and Security, City, University of London
Kamala Harris has been more vocally critical of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza. This might work to her advantage in November.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
