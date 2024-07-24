Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Unjust Convictions Follow Bangladesh Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anti-quota protestors and police are engaging in a clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 18, 2024. © 2024 Anik Rahman/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – Emirati authorities arbitrarily detained, convicted, and sentenced to long prison terms 57 Bangladeshi protesters following a rapid trial based on their participation in peaceful demonstrations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Human Rights Watch said today. The sentences, ranging from 10 years to life in prison, followed abusively fast judicial proceedings that raise serious concerns about fairness and due…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How animal rights are progressing on the Latin American continent
~ Fossil algae show a lake once existed on Lesotho’s Mafadi summit but it vanished about 150 years ago
~ Taking breaks from competing is key to athletic resilience – a sports psychologist explains
~ Budget airlines make money from extra charges, but savvy travellers benefit too
~ Lady in the Lake: a stunning show that uses murder and mystery to explore the parallel lives of two women in 1960s Baltimore
~ What your gait says about your health
~ Can a poem be adapted into a video game? Here’s what I learned from trying
~ Energy poverty can mean you spend less on luxuries – or put your life at risk
~ Anatomy of a rebellion: why Keir Starmer’s first brush with parliamentary revolt over two-child benefit cap is a symbolic moment
~ As Hamas war drags on, Israeli democracy weakens further
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter