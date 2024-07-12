Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Guinea, Fears of Torture of Forcibly Disappeared Opponents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oumar Sylla, known as Foniké Mengué, at the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution headquarters in Conakry, Guinea, May 2022. © 2022 Private On the evening of July 9, three members of the opposition coalition, National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Front national pour la défense de la Constitution, FNDC), Oumar Sylla, (known as Foniké Menguè), Mamadou Billo Bah, and Mohamed Cissé, were watching football at Menguè’s home in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, when security forces forced their way in, arbitrarily detained the men, and transferred…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
