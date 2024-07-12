Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: New President Should Confront Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian should confront widespread rights violations by government agencies, including Iran’s security forces and the judiciary, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 5, 2024, Pezeshkian defeated Saeed Jalili in the second round of Iran’s presidential elections. “Incoming Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian should confront Iran’s egregious human rights abuses, including alarming rates of executions, systemic oppression of women, and brutal repression of ethnic and religious minorities,” said Nahid Naghshbandi, acting Iran researcher…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Watching sports is good for you – thanks to its social bonding effects
~ Wole Soyinka at 90: writer and activist for justice
~ Young people led surge for smaller parties but no Reform ‘youthquake’, says UK election survey
~ Biden isn’t the first to struggle to pop the presidential bubble that divides him from the public
~ Insights from the NATO summit: Why another Donald Trump presidency would doom the alliance
~ Re-reading Alice Munro in the light of the secrets she kept and pain she caused
~ In Guinea, Fears of Torture of Forcibly Disappeared Opponents
~ Donald Trump wants to reinstate a spoils system in federal government by hiring political loyalists regardless of competence
~ Odds are that gambling on the Biden/Trump competition will further reduce the presidential campaign to a horse race
~ Will a market crash one day be pinned on the Supreme Court? An accounting expert explains why recent rulings have him worried
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter