Human Rights Observatory

Supermassive black holes have masses of more than a million suns – but their growth has slowed as the universe has aged

By Fan Zou, Graduate Student in Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
W. Niel Brandt, Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
Black holes are remarkable astronomical objects with gravity so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape them. The most gigantic ones, known as “supermassive” black holes, can weigh millions to billions times the mass of the Sun.

These giants usually live in the centers of galaxies.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
