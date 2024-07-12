Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2024: battles on and off the pitch reflect a continent struggling with its own identity

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
Paul Widdop, Associate Professor of Sport Business, Manchester Metropolitan University
After more than four weeks and 51 football matches, Euro 2024 draws to a close with its total audience again likely to have exceeded 5 billion live viewers. Europe’s premier international football tournament has certainly retained its global appeal, but its overall report card presents a rather more mixed picture for the continent – of fading glories and harsh realities.

The most recognisable symbol of waning strength has been Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. For years,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
