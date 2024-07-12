Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Asia: Devastating floods yet another reminder for urgent human rights-consistent climate action

By Amnesty International
Responding to the extreme climate events in South Asia, Marta Schaaf, Programme Director for Climate, Economic Social Justice and Corporate Accountability at Amnesty International, said: “The devastating floods in South Asia, following a period of intense heatwave, are yet another reminder of the failure to ensure a collective human rights-consistent climate action. Human-caused climate change […] The post South Asia: Devastating floods yet another reminder for urgent human rights-consistent climate action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Iran, persecuted minorities can also turn into persecutors
~ Five of this summer’s best fiction reads
~ Sleep: a taut Korean thriller that leans into shamanistic and folkloric tradition
~ “We need Trans Pride to connect, create safe places and celebrate our existence”
~ Hand gesture during Euro match leads to a diplomatic row in Turkey
~ How is ‘Gonski-style’ needs-based funding going to work for universities?
~ Indigenous businesses are thriving across a wide range of industries – here’s how to make sure that continues
~ NDIS reforms are still in limbo. What’s going on, and are people with disability getting enough say?
~ Why an ‘AI health coach’ won’t solve the world’s chronic disease problems
~ A Russian-born ADF soldier and her husband have been charged with spying. What does this mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter