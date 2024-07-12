Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s art industry is too white. A unique regional curatorial program provides a model to help change this

By Stephanie Beaupark, Associate Lecturer, University of Wollongong
Aneshka Mora, Casual Academic, University of Wollongong
Non-white artists and curators are underrepresented in the Australian art industry.

The art industry has made active efforts to change this, for example by creating designated roles for First Nations arts workers. But more work needs to be done.

In 2018, Diversity Arts Australia’s Shifting the Balance Report looked at the cultural diversity of leadership…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
