Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/ OPT: Hamas and other armed groups must immediately release civilians held hostage in Gaza

By Amnesty International
Hamas and other armed groups must immediately and unconditionally release all civilian hostages who have been held in captivity in the occupied Gaza Strip since 7 October, Amnesty International reiterated today. In recent weeks, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Israel demanding that the Israeli authorities agree a ceasefire agreement […] The post Israel/ OPT: Hamas and other armed groups must immediately release civilians held hostage in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
