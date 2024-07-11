Supermarket concentration benefits stores, not shoppers. It’s time to split Foodstuffs – not make it stronger
By Lisa Asher, Retail Expert, PhD Candidate & Sessional Academic, University of Sydney
Catherine Sutton-Brady, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Sydney
Foodstuffs has applied to merge its North and South Island operations. But this move will only further concentrate market power and the biggest losers will be New Zealand consumers.
- Thursday, July 11, 2024