Human Rights Observatory

‘Dark Day’ in Malawi for Rights of LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young transgender woman at a friend’s house seeking temporary shelter in Lilongwe, Malawi.  © 2018 Human Rights Watch Malawi’s Constitutional Court on June 28 rejected a legal challenge to the penal code that makes same-sex conduct a criminal offense. The decision contradicts fundamental rights, including the rights to equality and nondiscrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, protected under international human rights law.The three-member judicial panel dismissed an application from Jan Willen Akster, a Dutch citizen, and Jana…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
