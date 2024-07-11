Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sunak’s anti-net zero gamble failed – signs suggest bold climate action can win elections

By Rebecca Willis, Professor in Energy and Climate Governance, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
In a general election campaign light on policies, very little time was spent debating probably the biggest challenge of them all: the climate crisis.

Before the campaign began many had feared that Rishi Sunak’s climate reset speech in autumn 2023, the result of a deliberate campaign by a small but powerful anti-net-zero lobby within the Conservative party, would herald an era of political polarisation over climate change. But when it came to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
