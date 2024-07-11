Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How astronomers work out the size of the Solar System

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
The size of the solar system is defined by the volume of space over which the Sun’s influence exceeds those of other nearby stars in the Milky Way galaxy. This influence derives from two fundamental forces of nature: gravity and magnetism.

Let’s tackle gravity first. Every object in the solar system experiences a gravitational pull from the Sun; the farther away one is from the Sun, the weaker the pull. Provided,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Srebrenica genocide: Mothers send warning to future generations, urging ‘never again’
~ Record Israeli land grab fuels already soaring tension in the West Bank
~ How Israel has brought the Palestinian Authority to the brink of financial collapse
~ Terroir noir: wine’s hidden colonial history needs to be uncorked
~ The chancellor has tied her own hands with her fiscal rules – here’s why she should change them
~ Sunak’s anti-net zero gamble failed – signs suggest bold climate action can win elections
~ Weight-loss jabs linked to lower cancer risk compared with insulin – new study
~ Ziggy Stardust: how David Bowie developed the role that would bring him undying fame
~ A four-day week can work – if staff and employers can deal with the challenges
~ Gaza update: hopes for a ceasefire fade again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter