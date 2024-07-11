Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ziggy Stardust: how David Bowie developed the role that would bring him undying fame

By Adam Behr, Senior Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
In 1964, a bunch of mop-topped young men appeared on the BBC’s early evening Tonight programme, being interviewed by a mildly bemused, but not unfriendly, Cliff Michelmore to promote the “Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men”. Their spokesman, making his first television appearance, was 17-year-old David Jones.

Within a decade, and better known as David Bowie, his 1972 performance on Top of the Pops, as Ziggy Stardust,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Srebrenica genocide: Mothers send warning to future generations, urging ‘never again’
~ Record Israeli land grab fuels already soaring tension in the West Bank
~ How Israel has brought the Palestinian Authority to the brink of financial collapse
~ Terroir noir: wine’s hidden colonial history needs to be uncorked
~ The chancellor has tied her own hands with her fiscal rules – here’s why she should change them
~ Sunak’s anti-net zero gamble failed – signs suggest bold climate action can win elections
~ How astronomers work out the size of the Solar System
~ Weight-loss jabs linked to lower cancer risk compared with insulin – new study
~ A four-day week can work – if staff and employers can deal with the challenges
~ Gaza update: hopes for a ceasefire fade again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter