SpaceX space junk crashed onto Saskatchewan farmland, highlighting a potential impending disaster
By Aaron Boley, Associate Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia
Samantha Lawler, Associate professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
As the number of satellites and rocket launches increases, so does the amount of discarded rockets and components. This space junk risks falling to Earth, as it did in Saskatchewan this spring.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 11, 2024