Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: One-year extension of UN-registered Afghan refugees a welcome first step, lifeline must extend to all

By Amnesty International
Responding to the announcement on Wednesday that the Government of Pakistan has agreed to a one-year extension to more than 1.45 million Afghan refugees who held UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards in the country, Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, Regional Researcher for South Asia, Amnesty International, said: “The decision by the Pakistan government to extend the stay […] The post Pakistan: One-year extension of UN-registered Afghan refugees a welcome first step, lifeline must extend to all appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


