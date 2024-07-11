Tolerance.ca
Mexico’s planned glyphosate ban helped show how agroecology can lead the way forward

By Erin Nelson, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Guelph
Laura Gomez Tovar, Researcher on agroecology, organic agriculture and local markets, University of Chapingo
Manuel Ángel Gómez Cruz, Professor of agricultural policy, agroecology and agricultural economics, University of Chapingo
Farmers around the world all need to deal with weeds. The most widely used chemical product they use to kill those unwanted plants is glyphosate, often sold under commercial names like Roundup.

In 2015, the World Health Organization declared glyphosate a “Probable Human Carcinogen.” This link to cancer was reinforced in January 2024 when a jury…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
