Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbie at the Design Museum: playful exhibition reflects on a pop-culture icon

By Daisy McManaman, PhD Candidate, Centre for Women's Studies, University of York
Barbie’s houses, fashions, vehicles and even her face, hair and body can be seen as a pink-tinted reflection of western culture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roger Federer’s psychological game made him Wimbledon’s best male player – here’s the secret to his winning mindset
~ A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far
~ What a House of Commons with fewer privately educated MPs could mean for the UK
~ Four crucial climate targets the new UK government should adopt immediately
~ Inequality in life – and death: Newspaper obituaries have long discriminated against women
~ Mike Bloomberg’s $1B gift to Johns Hopkins will make med school free for most students – a philanthropy expert explains why that matters
~ The science behind Ariana Grande’s vocal metamorphosis
~ What do storm chasers really do? Two tornado scientists take us inside the chase and tools for studying twisters
~ Why is Congress filled with old people?
~ How political party platforms – like the Republicans’ Trump-inspired one for 2024 – can help voters understand American politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter