Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs

By Eileen Scheckle, Senior Lecturer, Nelson Mandela University
Every five years, the international Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) provides an assessment of how well grade 4 learners around the world read for meaning. And every time South Africa participates, the results are shocking. In the 2021 survey, more than 80% of South African…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roger Federer’s psychological game made him Wimbledon’s best male player – here’s the secret to his winning mindset
~ A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far
~ What a House of Commons with fewer privately educated MPs could mean for the UK
~ Barbie at the Design Museum: playful exhibition reflects on a pop-culture icon
~ Four crucial climate targets the new UK government should adopt immediately
~ Inequality in life – and death: Newspaper obituaries have long discriminated against women
~ Mike Bloomberg’s $1B gift to Johns Hopkins will make med school free for most students – a philanthropy expert explains why that matters
~ The science behind Ariana Grande’s vocal metamorphosis
~ What do storm chasers really do? Two tornado scientists take us inside the chase and tools for studying twisters
~ Why is Congress filled with old people?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter