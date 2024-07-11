Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lions in a Uganda park make a perilous journey across a 1.5km stretch of water: study suggests the drive is to find mates

By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Planetary Health and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Christopher J. O'Bryan, Assistant Professor of Planetary Health, Maastricht University
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
Robynne Kotze, Research Coordinator, The Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, University of Oxford
Domestic cats will do almost anything to avoid contact with water. Not so for their wild cousins, though. Lions, tigers and jaguars have had to adapt to water and sometimes take the plunge for survival.

And this is what we observed on the late evening of 1 February 2024. Our research team in Uganda filmed filmed two male lions swimming in a waterway in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. But what was unusual was the distance and the danger: the lions swam an estimated 1.5km across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Roger Federer’s psychological game made him Wimbledon’s best male player – here’s the secret to his winning mindset
~ A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far
~ What a House of Commons with fewer privately educated MPs could mean for the UK
~ Barbie at the Design Museum: playful exhibition reflects on a pop-culture icon
~ Four crucial climate targets the new UK government should adopt immediately
~ Inequality in life – and death: Newspaper obituaries have long discriminated against women
~ Mike Bloomberg’s $1B gift to Johns Hopkins will make med school free for most students – a philanthropy expert explains why that matters
~ The science behind Ariana Grande’s vocal metamorphosis
~ What do storm chasers really do? Two tornado scientists take us inside the chase and tools for studying twisters
~ Why is Congress filled with old people?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter