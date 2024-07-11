Lions in a Uganda park make a perilous journey across a 1.5km stretch of water: study suggests the drive is to find mates
By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Planetary Health and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Christopher J. O'Bryan, Assistant Professor of Planetary Health, Maastricht University
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
Robynne Kotze, Research Coordinator, The Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, University of Oxford
Domestic cats will do almost anything to avoid contact with water. Not so for their wild cousins, though. Lions, tigers and jaguars have had to adapt to water and sometimes take the plunge for survival.
And this is what we observed on the late evening of 1 February 2024. Our research team in Uganda filmed filmed two male lions swimming in a waterway in the Queen Elizabeth National Park. But what was unusual was the distance and the danger: the lions swam an estimated 1.5km across…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 11, 2024