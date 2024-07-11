Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Don Farrell has an electoral reform blueprint, but it could be a rough road to implementation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The far-reaching electoral reforms, which Farrell aims to bring to parliament in the fortnight sitting. Its seems unlikely to be in place for the coming election, due by May next year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Meta accuses ruling party and think tank of coordinated inauthentic behavior
~ Western movies: a 21st century renaissance
~ French and British politics experts discuss what their election results mean for the right – podcast
~ Russia’s July 8 Attack on a Children’s Hospital in Ukraine
~ Macbeth (An Undoing): a new take that aims to reimagine Lady Macbeth’s path – but ultimately leaves you guessing
~ What happens when matter is squashed to the brink of collapse? We weighed a neutron star to help NASA find out
~ ‘Real time’ donation disclosure and spending limits in Labor electoral reforms
~ Fake Picassos in a ladies toilet: why the saga at MONA is one of the most effective pieces of performance art I’ve seen
~ Environmental wartime protection is central to the protection of civilians
~ Deaf women are twice as likely to experience domestic violence. How perpetrators weaponise disability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter