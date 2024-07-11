Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deaf women are twice as likely to experience domestic violence. How perpetrators weaponise disability

By Vanessa Letico, Lecturer in Criminology and Senior Policy Officer (Office for the Commissioner for Victims of Crime), Victoria University
The alarming rise in reports of domestic violence and intimate-partner homicides has led to increased media attention and heightened awareness in our communities.

We know perpetrators have evolved too, adapting their abusive methods to be more pervasive,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
