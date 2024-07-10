Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anyone for obstacle course swimming? How some of the more unusual Olympic Games sports came to be

By Wayne Peake, Adjunct research fellow, School of Humanities and Communication Arts, Western Sydney University
When it comes to the Olympics, sports like athletics and swimming often spring to mind. But many events have been tried and discarded over the years, including Jeu de paume, polo and tug-of-war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
